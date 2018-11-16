LAS VEGAS -- In a report released Friday, The House Ethics Committee found Representative Ruben Kihuen sexually harassed several women, and violated house rules.
Kihuen announced he would not run for re-election after accusations surfaced last year.
Three women testified that Kihuen made unwanted physical and verbal advances towards them between 2013 and 2017.
In its report, the committee said similarities in the three women's allegations bolstered their credibility.
The most recent accusations against Representative Kihuen came from a Washington D.C employee who's firm worked on Kihuen's re-election campaign in 2017
She testifed that Kihuen repeatedly kissed her on cheek, commented on her physique, and suggested he could help her career if she were willing to entertain his romantic interests, among other things.
A staffer on Kihuen's 2016 congressional campaign testified that he made unwanted advances towards her including touching her thighs, suggesting they should get a hotel room, and asking whether she would cheat on her boyfriend
A lobbyist who worked with Kihuen in Nevada between 2013 and 2017 said he also made unwanted advances towards her including sliding his hands under her dress, grabbing her buttocks, asking her what color her panties were, and suggesting she would look good naked
Included in the report are a series of text messages between Kihuen and the Nevada lobbyist where among other things he says he wants to come over, asks to spend the night, tells her to sit on his lap, and sends a series of emojis suggesting they should make a sex tape together.
The committee concluded that congressman Kihuen violated House rules by making persistent and unwanted advances toward women who were required to interact with him as a part of their jobs.
Kihuen responded to the investigative subcommittee's report by denying some of the accusations and saying he didn't violate any House rule. He also apologized to each of the women.
