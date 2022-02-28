House collapses into ocean on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are trying to determine how to proceed after a house collapsed into the ocean on Oahu’s North Shore early Monday,
The house is located along the shoreline on Ke Nui Road, not too far away from Sunset Beach.
According to Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department, the call came in around 1 a.m. after residents reported hearing a crashing sound.
Several state and city agencies responded.
HPD said no injuries have been reported. It’s not clear what caused the house to collapse.
In the wake of this incident, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press conference said the city would look into shoreline management and increased regulations to prevent this from happening again.
“I think we have to be in favor regrettably of what’s happening in the world, and I say regrettably because climate change is real, sea level rise is definitely real, and we’re island dwellers to begin with,” Blangiardi said.
Ireland added, “This has happened before. Unfortunately, it’ll probably happen again.”
