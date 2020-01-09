LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas drivers don't want HOV lanes, according to Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony.
Anthony, the most vocal critic of the under-utilized HOV lanes that were installed last year along I-15 by the Nevada Department of Transportation, believes the increased enforcement of the lanes is out of control.
"I think that's what really was a tipping point is when they went to 24/7," Anthony said.
The enforcement comes as a part of Project Neon, the one billion dollar widening project of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara. Many commuters have voiced their outrage to political leaders like Stavros Anthony.
Governor Steve Sisolak and Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow stated the new HOV lanes have only made traffic worse, suggesting the new regulations have sent some commuters over the edge.
But transportation officials have expressed how crucial they believe these highway regulations are.
"One of the things that is important about an HOV lane is that the HOV lane has additional capacity than the general purpose lane," Swallow said in May 2019. "It's one of the ways that we motivate people to switch or optimize their commute."
But commuters are trying to do just that, in the most efficient way - commute.
"Let's face it, a lot of people want to use those lanes to get to work, to get the school, to get to where they want to go, and they believe they have the right to do it," Anthony said.
At Thursday's Regional Transportation Commission board meeting, NDOT was put on the hot seat to answer questions regarding the HOV system. NDOT confirmed that no federal highway funds were used to create the HOV lanes, and there are no federal rules requiring 24/7 restrictions.
"Probably 80-percent of the people in the HOV lanes today are single drivers because they just want to get somewhere," Anthony said.
NDOT has said HOV use has increased in the valley, but admitted they have no idea how many of those vehicles are real carpools and how many drivers are single drivers sneaking into the HOV lanes. But NDOT is looking at launching a study to see how many vehicles are actually true carpools with two people or more.
"Nobody is changing their driving habits. Nobody's calling their friend or co-worker to double up to use the HOV lane. That is not happening, so it's people that are already driving together like moving companies or people just saying 'to heck with it, I'm going to take my chances and I'm going to drive as a single driver and I probably will not get caught.'"
One thing is for sure, the HOV drama and it's resulting gridlock, especially along I-15, is not going away anytime soon.
HOV lanes are environmentally unfriendly, and excessively costly to taxpayers.
