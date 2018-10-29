Red Rock Canyon Campground to reopen for the season

A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Nov. 1, the 13-mile scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a statement from the Bureau of Land Management.

The change occurs annually and is necessary as days become shorter at the end of Daylight Savings Time, the statement said.

The Visitor Center will continue its regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

