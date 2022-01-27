LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hotel backed by celebrity chef Todd English is set to open its doors in downtown Las Vegas next month.
Dubbed The English Hotel, the property is located in the Arts District in downtown, 921 South Main Street.
Described as an "upscale boutique hotel," the 74-room property is a Marriott Tribute Portfolio affiliated hotel.
According to Marriott, "this eclectic spot is a refuge for guests looking to escape the Strip without straying too far."
Four time James Beard award-winning celebrity Chef Todd English will open the Pepper Club, a new restaurant onsite at the hotel.
The English Club is set to open on Feb. 22, 2022.
