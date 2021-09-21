LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual car show Hot Rod Days is returning to downtown Henderson in October.
Henderson Hot Rod Days is a two-day event that features hundreds of classic, muscle cars, live music, food and drinks. The celebration begins Oct. 1 on Water Street (240 S. Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015).
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Oct 1
8 p.m. | Foghat (Free and is standing room only)
Saturday, Oct. 2
3:30 p.m. | Velvet Chains
4:45 p.m. | Wayne Hancock
5:45 p.m. | Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats
