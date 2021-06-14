LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hot day turned into a hot night in Las Vegas on Monday, as the temperature peaked at 110 degrees and stayed above 100 well past sundown. It did not stop diehard hockey fans from attending outdoor watch parties.
Vegas Golden Knights fan Murray Bell, who watched the game at Toshiba Plaza, told FOX5 it was all about being prepared.
“Hat … short sleeves … some people got jerseys on. I love the support but that’s a little crazy to me. I’d be sweating my butt off,” Bell said.
“Drinking a lot of sparking water,” Colin Ashbreck said, holding up his water bottle, adding hydration is his key to staying safe.
Misters sprayed water from above and vendors selling gear to VGK fans had small, rotating plastic fans on their booths helping with air flow.
“We got to come out and support the Knights,” Clyde Caldwell said while sitting in his foldout chair in Water Street Plaza during the watch party.
The snow cone was a popular choice for fans watching the game on the giant screen on the side of Lifeguard Arena as giant misting fans worked to keep them cool.
“Heat doesn’t bother us as long as these Knights win,” Bell said.
It is forecasted to be even hotter for the next outdoor watch parties on Water Street Plaza. They are scheduled for the next three games:
- Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 18 at 5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.