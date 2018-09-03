LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the west valley.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Rainbow Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Monday, police said.
On scene, officers said a man committed a "take over-style" robbery inside of the Super Pawn store, armed with a firearm and wearing a helmet.
Employees inside escaped and flagged down officers arriving on the scene, police said. While officers set up a perimeter, the suspect took a female hostage and brought her outside of the shop with a firearm in his hand.
As officers commanded the suspect to drop his weapon, police said the female hostage grabbed the gun from the suspect while he pointed it at officers, causing it to fire at the ground. The suspect dropped the gun and the female hostage ran back into the store.
The suspect then was believed to have reached for another firearm, police said. Officers fired, striking him once in the chest. He then refused to listen to additional commands and a K9 was deployed against the suspect. At that time, officers were able to detain him.
The suspect was transported to UMC trauma and was in critical condition, but was stable, according to police.
Police said the suspect was well-prepared and was a suspect in an earlier attempted robbery at the same location.
"I am thankful that Super Pawn acted the way that they did and that the female employee showed the bravery and restraint that she did," police said.
More information and body camera footage was expected to be released in 72 hours.
No officers or civilians were injured.
Roads in the area were closed as police investigated.
