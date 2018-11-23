LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials said eight people were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide in central Las Vegas early Friday morning.
According to LVFR, the cause was due to a barbecue being used inside an apartment located on North 16th Street, near East Bonanza Road and Bruce North Street.
Fire dispatchers arrived at the apartment at 3:15 a.m. and all the victims were already lying outside, LVFR said. Both adults and children were involved and taken to University Medical Center.
"Thanksgiving is the leading day for carbon monoxide and that's because you've got all four burners burning on a stove top plus the oven going," Las Vegas Fire and Rescue PIO Tim Szymanski said.
Inside the apartment, a woman woke up feeling sick. She called 911.
"I can't believe in this day in age somebody, anybody, would want to take a BBQ grill inside your house," neighbor Lindsey Alvarado said. "Some warmth? There's better ways. There's other options."
But Szymanski said it's more common in the valley than you think.
"We've seen it before," he said. "This is not the first time. We'll see it around the holidays. We've seen it on New Year's Eve."
The idea is simple. People try to use outdoor grills or leave their gas appliances on to heat their home.
"But our homes are completely insulated, they don't breathe anymore," Szymanski said. "So all that poison gas stays in the house and it has no way to escape. All that carbon monoxide becomes very lethal, very quickly."
Common sources of carbon monoxide found inside a home range from natural gas, propane, butane or solid fuels such as wood or coal, according to LVFR. Water heaters, fireplaces, gas space heaters, furnaces, generators, outside cookers are other sources of carbon monoxide.
LVFR said carbon monoxide is often called a "silent killer" due to the gas being colorless, tasteless and non-irritating.
"You could be awake like we're talking then all of a sudden, you'll just fall to the ground motionless," Szymanski said. "There's absolutely no warning. They're lucky that they felt ill. We do have many cases people say they wake up because they feel like vomiting, they're dizzy, they don't know what's going on."
In this case, all eight were treated just a precaution. Their conditions were considered non-life threatening.
"I'd rather be cold than risk my life," Alvarado said. "All parents, all adults, we just need to wake up. Think about what can happen in the long run, not just that second. That second could end the rest of your life. You have no more seconds all because you wanted to stay warm."
Some tips from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue:
-Install a carbon monoxide detector outside every bedroom.
-If you are cooking or using a gas fireplace, crack your windows or doors to circulate the air.
-Make sure all of your dryer, stove and fireplace vents are cleared.
Another new and dangerous trend that firefighters are seeing in the valley: they've already responded to calls of people with carbon monoxide poisoning after forgetting to turn their cars off inside their garages.
