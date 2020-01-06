LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was hospitalized after a turnover crash near a Dutch Bros. in the area of Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road.
The driver of a black Dodge was speeding on Windmill Lane when he swerved to miss a car making a left-hand turn, according to Las Vegas police. He then drove up the embankment into a car sitting in the Dutch Bros. drive-thru, knocking it on its side.
The person in the drive-thru was transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.
Speed is a factor of the crash, according to police.
(1) comment
Police need to monitor that area better. Speeding on that stretch of road is all too common
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.