LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is seeking candidates to fill a variety of positions at Lake Mead National Recreation Area for the 2021 spring and summer seasons.
The management company for Lake Mead Mohave Adventures is seeking employees to work at Calville Bay Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Marina, Willow Beach Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marino, Echo Bay RV Village and Lake Mead RV Village in the following positions:
- Bartenders
- Boat Mechanics
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Drivers
- Dock Hands
- Food and Beverage Supervisor
- Food Prep/Servers
- Front Desk Agents
- Fuel Dock Attendants
- Grill Cooks
- Groundskeepers
- Houseboat Maintenance Specialist
- Housekeepers
- Land Maintenance
- Land Shuttle Drivers
- Maintenance Specialist
- Maintenance Specialist/Campground Attendants
- Operations Supervisors
- Parts & Inventory Control
- Raft Pilots
- Retail Clerks
- Security Guards
- Security Guard/Maintenance Technician
- Water Shuttle Drivers
Affordable housing may be available at some locations, the company said.
Those who are interested can apply by clicking here.
