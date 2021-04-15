LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former casino workers like Joaquin Ortiz have now been unemployed for more than a year.
"We've got training. We're ready to work anytime. [If] we get called we're ready," Ortiz said.
However, the call has not come for Ortiz and many other Culinary Union workers. Of the 60,000 workers union members in Las Vegas, about 30,000 are still unemployed. Ortiz, 65, worked as a server at a local casino buffet, before he was terminated last year.
"When I work I have a paycheck, tips and a better life. Unemployment helps a lot, but it’s not the same - not even close," Ortiz said.
The Culinary Union sees a bill in the state legislature as the key to bringing back more jobs for its members. The “Right to Return” bill would require hospitality employers, like casinos and hotels, to offer employees laid off during the pandemic a job similar to their previous role before considering new employees.
Many casinos are hosting job fairs this month and the union worries other people could be hired over pre-pandemic hospitality workers.
"Why are they calling new people when they have people staying home receiving an unemployment check and they're not calling people back to work,” Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said. “That's punishing people for the pandemic, and we think it’s completely wrong."
The right to return is opposed by several local Chamber of Commerce’s and some companies like Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming. Those that oppose the bill are concerned the law would leave companies vulnerable to lawsuits if they decide not to bring a former employee back or if an employee falsely claims they've been denied employment. The concerns could halt the bill in the state senate.
However, the Culinary Union said companies owe it to dedicated workers like Ortiz to bring them back eventually.
"Families live in this community and [companies] have responsibility for these families in this community," Argüello-Kline said.
The “Right to Return” bill will have to get through several committees before a vote in the state senate.
