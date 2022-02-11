LAS VEGAS (FOX5 )-- Hospitality insiders hope the return to a mask-free Las Vegas will help usher the comeback of thousands of jobs and businesses that have yet to return.
According to Applied Analysis, Las Vegas faces a perplexing predicament. 63,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality have not comeback to Southern Nevada, while 43,000 jobs remain open.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped the mask mandate. He hoped lifting the mandate would alleviate worker shortages.
"I hope that this will, one, increase business for the businesses that decide to remove the mask mandate... Some people have not gone back to work because of the mask mandate," Sisolak said.
The timing could not have been more convenient for LIGHT Nightclub. The club inside Mandalay Bay reopened on the heels of Super Bowl weekend and Valentine's Day. The club has remained closed since the March 2020 shutdown.
"If you're in a hotel, you better have some significant nightlife," said managing partner John Pettei.
Major gatherings, from entertainment venues, shows, conventions and large events have been a challenge to bring back to Las Vegas; the reasons range from hesitant investors, restriction challenges or concerns from customers over pandemic precautions.
"Being able to have mask-free is going to hopefully show that we can safely bring back these jobs, these convention jobs, these nightclub jobs, which in a lot of ways are the things that haven't come back, because people are reluctant to gather in large groups," said Professor Amanda Belarmino of UNLV.
"If we know that we can do that safely now, then those jobs should come back," Belarmino said, expecting the return of customers who may prefer a mask-free vacation.
