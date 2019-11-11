LAS VEGAS -- Hospice workers in Las Vegas are being extra careful with their patients after the Southern Nevada Health District reported the first flu related death of the season.
According to the CDC, children under the age of two and people over the age of 65 are among the most at risk to face complications from the flu.
Health professionals say chances for complications increase with a weakened immune system.
At Harbor Hospice in Las Vegas, registered nurse April Stewart is telling her staff to go the extra mile when it comes to sterilization.
“Chances are, specifically to the patients that we care for, they are going to have some other serious health complications already which make their immune systems a little bit more suppressed than the rest of the population,” said Stewart.
One of Stewart’s patients is 94-year-old Celia Castro. Castro suffers from Dementia and for the most part, confined to her bed.
Castro’s daughter Sonia cares for her on a daily basis.
“Their caregivers are probably at greater risk to spread the infection because they are the ones going out in the community and possibly getting exposed and bringing it home,” said Stewart.
To keep Celia from getting sick, Stewart and her staff are being very cautious. To start, all employees are required to get a flu shot.
If they refuse, employees are required to wear a mask when working with patients like Celia.
Employees are also trained on how to load and unload medical equipment since it is going from house to house.
Finally, hand-washing. Stewart said it’s so important, employees at Harbor Hospice are tested on it.
“You would be surprised at how many people don’t wash their hands properly. Which is the number one in prevention,” said Stewart. “We’re in Las Vegas. We’re an international tourist attraction so we are exposed to so many things all over the world.”
Last year Clark County health officials reported three flu related deaths.
Flu season typically lasts from November to March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.