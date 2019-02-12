LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The newly-proposed location for a Las Vegas-based equestrian center has caused a neighborhood divide.
Horses4Heroes offers low-cost services with horses to patrons like service members, veterans, law enforcement, school teachers and more. The business claims it also offers frees workshops for veterans with PTSD, victims of domestic abuse, recovering addicts and at-risk youth.
After a five-year residency at Floyd Lamb Park, Horses4Heroes founder Sydney Knott decided to move her ranch to a residential location in a Northwest Neighborhood near Lone Mountain and Buffalo Drive. The 2.2 acre ranch will host more than a dozen horses, a pig, donkey, mini horses, roosters and a llama.
When Knott began the process of seeking a Special Use Permit to operate her business at the new location, she was met with concerned neighbors.
Some neighbors said the ranch will add more horses than before, other loud animals like a donkey and rooster, is ill-equipped to handle parking and traffic and that the manure will be too much for neighbors to handle.
Knott said she’s working with the city to get the manure picked up three days a week, she’s moving the horses to the back of the lot and she’s building a parking lot to accommodate her guests. She also claimed she has the support of 42 of her neighbors.
“We are … making this a family equestrian center so these folks around us, they can send their kids to camp, they can come here for lessons, they can participate in all our activities,” Knott said. “And that’s the response that we’re getting from a majority of these residents. That they cannot wait for us to open so they can start sending their kids here.”
Christy Newson, who lives in the area, spoke out Tuesday to oppose the site.
"It smells now and I wonder what it’s going to smell like in the summer when it’s 100 degrees," Newson said. "The neighborhood is just up in arms about this. We just don’t understand why you would endanger our neighborhood for a horse operation." "We ask you to deny it."
Knott said she will go before the Clark County Commissioners on Feb. 20 to ask for her special use permit.
