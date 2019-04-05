LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Horses4Heroes reopened its gates to the community after its relocation was met with criticism by some neighbors.
Owner Sydney Knott welcomed back members, neighbors and the community for its reopening weekend.
Horses4Heroes offers low-cost services with horses to patrons like service members, veterans, law enforcement, school teachers and more. The business claims it also offers frees workshops for veterans with PTSD, victims of domestic abuse, recovering addicts and at-risk youth.
"I suffer from MS. There are so many days you don't feel good. You know tired and fatigued. So being around the horses... you know being around the horses... you know they're so attentive. It makes you feel good," said Horses4Heroes volunteer Lorraine Caldara.
Horses4Heroes also advertises low cost riding lessons, summer camps and activities.
After a five-year residency at Floyd Lamb Park, Horses4Heroes founder Sydney Knott decided to move her ranch to a residential location in a Northwest Neighborhood near Lone Mountain and Buffalo Drive. The 2.2 acre ranch will host more than a dozen horses, a pig, donkey, mini horses, roosters and a llama.
When Knott began the process of seeking a Special Use Permit to operate her business at the new location, she was met with concerned neighbors.
Some neighbors said the ranch will add more horses than before, other loud animals like a donkey and rooster, is ill-equipped to handle parking and traffic and that the manure will be too much for neighbors to handle.
"We installed the barn. We had to move the parking on property. We have dedicated ourselves to keeping this place clean,” said Knott. “Keeping everything working as well as we can."
Some neighbors bordering the property however say they’re still not happy with the ranch’s opening.
"Well I feel like we weren't heard,” said neighbor Doug Newson. “Commissioner Brown seemed to pay attention but at the end of the day, they blew us off. Horses4Heroes is a great organization and what they do is a great thing. We just didn't think it was appropriate to put it in the middle of our neighborhood."
Knott meanwhile claims to have the support of most of her neighbors. She’s inviting the community down to her ranch on 4975 North Miller Lane, Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost to ride a horse is $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.