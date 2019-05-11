LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a horse that was participating in the Helldorado Parade in downtown Las Vegas was struck and killed Saturday morning.
Police said the incident happened about 9:51 a.m. on East Charleston Boulevard and 17th Street. A privately-owned horse that was at the staging area of the parade near 4th Street and Hoover Avenue became spooked and ran off, heading east on Charleston.
It was not immediately known what spooked the horse.
Almost immediately after the horse ran off, the animal was struck and killed by a pickup truck that was headed west on 17th Street, police said. The horse died at the scene and two people inside the truck sustained minor injuries.
In a tweet, City of Las Vegas said, "Our hearts go out to the Sin City Riders at the loss of one of their horses prior to the Helldorado Parade. This group has participated in the parade many years."
By phone, city spokesman David Riggleman said the horse's death was a freak accident, and that the Sin City Riders had participated in the parade for many, many years.
No one was transported to the hospital.
No roads were shut down near the accident, but traffic was diverted onto 17th Street while officers investigated, police said.
