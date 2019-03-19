LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The Equine Disease Outbreak Center has confirmed three cases of Equine Herpes Virus-1 (EHV-1) in Clark County.
Some forms of equine herpes can be prevented with a vaccine but EHV-1 is extremely common and contagious among horses. If not properly treated, the virus can be deadly.
All three of the horses in Clark County infected with EHV-1 were competing at junior high and high school competitions around the state.
“A horse sneezes or has a runny nose and rubs it on something. It can be picked up within water buckets and feed troughs,” Dr. Leslie Schur, Veterinarian at Desert Pines Equestrian Center said.
The disease can be easily transferred horse to horse. Although humans can’t contract EHV-1, they can transfer it between horses if contact is made with an infected horse.
Last week, Nevada state veterinarian Dr. J.J. Goicoechea issued a statement recommending horse owners stay home and away from equestrian competitions.
“I have issued this quarantine to help prevent the spread of disease during equine event season in Nevada and surrounding states,” Dr. Goicoechea said. “Equine Herpes Virus-1 can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurological disease in older horses.”
Several competitions around the area and events including the “Let it Ride, Team Pinning & Ranch Sorting” event at the South Point Hotel & Casino were cancelled out of bio-security measures made by equine centers.
“This has nothing to do with our arena or our facility. These horses were found at high school rodeos,” Steve Stallworth, general manager of The Arena & Equestrian Center said.
Bio-security is key to making sure the disease is now spread throughout the state, he said.
“We sanitize our facility after each event. Our facility is probably considered one of the safest equestrian centers in America,” Stallworth said.
Many equine facilities like Horseman’s Park took extra measures throughout the weekend and continued Tuesday to ensure every stable was sanitized and cleaned thoroughly.
Horse owners were urged to keep their horses home and most importantly to monitor their temperatures if they were in local competitions.
Horse owners were asked when traveling to competitions to ensure stables are cleaned thoroughly, and if any symptoms show up to contact a veterinarian.
Dr. Schur scheduled a town hall at her clinic at 5000 N. Jones Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to educate horse owners on the outbreak and horse health.
Thanks for the alert. Couple quick edits, though. It's team PENNING, not PINNING (ouch!) And pretty sure "now" was mistakenly used for "not," further down;)
