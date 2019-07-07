LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A horse was euthanized after it was hit by an SUV in the northeast valley on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to the crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane on July 7 about 6 p.m.
Police said a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a horse trailer was driving southbound on Christy when a Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound ran a red light and crashed into the horse trailer.
The horse was ejected from the trailer and seriously injured in the crash. It was later put down by a veterinarian to prevent further suffering, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Alan Larsen.
Traffic officers were still on scene investigating on Sunday night.
