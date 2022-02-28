LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After being closed for nearly two years, Hoover Dam tours reopened to the public on Monday.
The tours of the power generators and inside the dam stopped when COVID-19 swept the country. According to Len Schilling at Hoover Dam, they learned last Thursday they could reopen.
There are some restrictions that are in place. “Masks are still required,” he said. Capacity is limited to 50% so that visitors can have distance between themselves in the elevators that take them 500 feet below the entrance.
Tourists on Monday said they were thrilled to see the dam and didn’t know the tours had been shut down for nearly two years.
“I did not know that so I’m glad I came here today,” said Jaimie Schaffer from Chicago.
Tours operate from 9 a.m. until around 4 p.m. daily. For more information, click here.
