LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Hooters Casino Hotel will be no more by the end of 2019.
OYO Hotels announced Friday that it has partnered with Highgate to rebrand the hotel, currently located at 115 East Tropicana Boulevard, to OYO Hotel & Casino by the end of the year.
"With our newest hotel in Las Vegas, we are furthering our commitment to enable our guests to experience #Livingthegoodlife, and are certain we will become their preferred place to stay and truly enjoy Las Vegas in the coming months," COO of OYO Hotels & Homes USA Abhinav Sinha said in a release. "We will be undergoing a renovation and will come up with some of the most loved amenities and experiences that are sure to please Las Vegas visitors from around the world. We can't wait to welcome you to our first hotel in Las Vegas."
Highgate will manage the property and Paragon Gaming will continue to manage the casino, the release said.
"We've had great success managing the Hooter's casino and look forward to continuing on as the Casino Manager and partnering with Highgate to introduce OYO's hotel brand in Las Vegas," said Diana Bennett, Paragon Gaming Chairwoman in a release.
OYO Hotels said the hotel casino will mark its first key flagship property in Las Vegas.
OYO Hotel & Casino will feature 657 rooms across 19 floors and a 35,000 square-foot casino.
