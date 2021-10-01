LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 20-year-old Quinton Robbins was one of the youngest victims in 1 October.
Although four years have passed since the tragedy, his family says he remains in their heart and minds everyday.
"It doesn't take an anniversary to remember him, we remember him every day, constantly. He's still a part of our lives and our memories. But the anniversary coming up... there's no anniversary that's more terrible to us, even four years later," said Joe Robbins, Quinton's father.
Since the shooting, the Robbins family says the community has rallied behind them.
The City of Henderson dedicated a part of Heritage Park to Quinton, called "Q's Corner".
Quinton's alma mater, Basic High School honors Quinton's memory through basketball.
The school will let Quinton's younger brother, Quade, wear Quinton's jersey number, #3. The school plans to retire the number once Quad graduates.
"It's a great reminder for us, the respect he had as an individual in his short 20 years. It makes us proud as parents to know people appreciated him and still love him to this day for who he was and what he represented," said Robbins.
Robbins said it only felt right to put the funds they received in the aftermath of the shooting back to the community. The family has since created 'The Quinton Robbins Playitforward Foundation'.
The foundation supports local athletics and schools through scholarships, awards, and other events.
