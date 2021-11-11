LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What some describe as a trip of a lifetime is taking place again after the COVID-19 pandemic shut the trips down.
“It was an experience I will never forget. Very pleased to be able to do it,” said Henderson Vietnam War veteran Jackson Thompson.
The 87-year-old was one of 18 veterans who toured Washington D.C.-area war memorials last month. It was the first Honor Flight Southern Nevada trip in nearly two years. The nonprofit organizes the trips to veterans at no cost to them to honor their service to the country.
“To honor those senior veterans who’ve never been honored,” said Honor Flight Southern Nevada President Belinda Morse. “Many of the World War II veterans came back and they went straight back to work. Korean War veterans are considered the 'Forgotten War' and basically ignored by many. The Vietnam veterans, as you are aware, were treated horribly when they returned back from the war.”
Morse said the flights resumed when the national organization lifted restrictions over the summer. But the group still had certain protocols in place for a safe event. She said all the people who went in October had to be rapid tested for COVID-19, including guardians who accompany veterans. Morse says being vaccinated was not required.
“I think we only had three people not have the vaccine and they were guardians who had either already had COVID or can’t get the vaccine for medical reasons,” said Morse.
She said those unvaccinated had to have a negative test 72 hours prior to the flight. Morse said veterans were given several masks for the trip and hand sanitizer and the group followed all local COVID-19 protocols while on the honor flight. The group always travels with a nurse and two paramedics and no one got sick on the trip. She says the youngest veteran on the honor flight was 79 years old, and the oldest was a World War II veteran who was 98.
“We kind of need to figure out how to live with COVID. To not have these flights because COVID is around is not logical because COVID is not going anywhere,” said Morse.
Morse said another trip is planned for April 29 through May 1. World War II veterans will have priority and several have requested to go. Others who did not go on previously cancelled flights will also have priority. The group plans on a full flight of 25 veterans.
Jackson Thompson said he served two tours in Vietnam as a U.S. Army captain and major. It’s still emotional to recall the loss of life he saw in Vietnam.
“I didn’t go near the Vietnam Memorial. It brought back too many memories," said Thompson.
He said he was happy to see all the people who were appreciative of the service of veterans. He specifically recalls talking to a 14-year-old girl who thanked him for his service.
“It reinforced my feeling about patriotism in the nation and the thought that certainly veterans are being remembered,” said Thompson.
