This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Isabella Kalua who was last seen sleeping in her room in Waimanalo, near the eastern end of the island of Oahu, at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, Honolulu police said. The search resumed Wednesday, Sept. 15, for the missing 6-year-old girl. Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Isabella. (Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department via AP)