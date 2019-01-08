LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police shut down southbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue during a homicide investigation early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said two men had a "physical altercation" on the 5700 block of Boulder Highway, where one man was shot and another was injured, at around midnight. Both were taken to Sunrise Trauma.
One man was in "extremely critical condition" but died later Tuesday morning. The other man suffered non-life threatening facial injuries, police said.
Police said homicide detectives were investigating the scene on Boulder Highway Tuesday morning.
