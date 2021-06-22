LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives were responding to the scene of a crash in the east valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened at 2:22 p.m. on June 22 at Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
NOW: Desert Inn Rd is closed in both directions between Boulder Hwy and Backstage Blvd while a critical injury accident is being investigated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2wOeEx0VQu— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 22, 2021
Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD confirmed homicide detectives were on scene, however details of the investigation were not immediately available.
Lamb Boulevard is closed in both directions north of Boulder Highway due to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
