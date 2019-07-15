LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives were investigating after a person was originally reported to have died by suicide in the central valley on Monday evening.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, at the Kensington Suites Apartments, about 6:20 p.m. on July 15.
A woman was originally reported to have died by suicide, but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives were investigating.
The Clark County Coroner's Office released her identity as 24-year-old Savannah Millner, but could not provide details in the circumstances of her death.
