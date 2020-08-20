UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man believed to have been shot at a house party on Saturday morning.
Anthony Markell Richards, 28 died of a gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The LVMPD have asked the public to contact the department if they believe they have any information about the incident.
UPDATE (AUG. 17): Las Vegas Metropolitan police are still investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning at a short-term rental property.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 15): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley.
According to police, officers responded to a large gathering on the 8800 Block of Hickam Street.
Neighbors tell FOX5 there was a large party there Friday night that escalated into violence as gunshots rang out.
"Seeing the crime scene and seeing probably 15-20 shell casings on the ground so close to where your family sleeps is...it's heartbreaking," one neighbor said. He said police told him there was gunfire resulting in injuries.
Recently, Airbnb shut down 20 Clark County listings over violations. Metro Police also put out a P.S.A. after responding to several shootings and homicides at rental house parties.
FOX5 has reached out to both Airbnb and Metro Police for more information.
