LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To celebrate giving Tuesday, when you give back to homeward bound cat’s adoptions, they'll match your donation.
Thanks to the generosity of 4 local donors, the shelter is matching donations up to $11,500 dollars to help cats in need find homes and receive medical treatment.
The promotion is only for today.
- Donate by mail to 2675 E Flamingo Road #3, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Donate through PayPal
- Donate through a Facebook Fundraiser
- Donate by phone to 702-329-9771
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.