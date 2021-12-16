Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions asks for donations for kittens found in dumpster
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is asking for financial support for five kittens found in a dumpster.

A person who fosters for the nonprofit was at a local shopping center when they heard meowing, they said. 

"They followed the sound that led to a dumpster behind a store, where they found five tiny, orange kittens. They were scared, dirty, hissing, and needed help," they said.

The nonprofit is asking for donations: 

  • Click here for their PayPal account
  • Follow, donate, and learn more through their Facebook fundraiser
  • Mail: 2675 E Flamingo Road #3 Las Vegas, NV 89121
  • Phone: 702-329-9771

