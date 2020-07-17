LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Now that the Clark County School District has passed its reopening plans, many parents are choosing alternative education options for their children.
Some have decided to drop the traditional approach of in-class instruction, instead they're excited and nervous to homeschool their kids.
Heather Duke has a five year old son who was supposed to attend kindergarten this upcoming fall.
She told FOX5 that homeschooling wasn't really her plan, but now that the district passed a hybrid learning model, she believes it won't work for her family. Duke says she is worried about her son's psychological, emotional and spiritual needs.
Some parents say homeschooling comes with social pressure but there are support groups out there to help enhance the homeschooling process.
The Nevada Home School Network and Rise Education Resource Center both offer a variety of options. Parents are able to individualize their child's education, including general interests and skill levels.
President and co-founder of both networks, Elissa Wahl, said she understands childcare is still a big issue for many families, since the biggest curveball could be finances.
If parents choose homeschooling their children, they have the option to go with the curriculum provided by the school district or they can create one that they individualize specifically to meet each child's needs. They also have the option to choose other avenues, such as group learning through a co-op program. Wahl says two or more families can get together to help educate children.
It's important to check with the Nevada Department of Education, as well as the school district, to know and understand what alternative education options are out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.