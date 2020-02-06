LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A homeowner shot a man attempting to burglarize his downtown apartment.
Las Vegas police were called to the 100 block of North 15 Street around 5:30 p.m. after reports that a man was trying to burglarize an apartment in Downtown Las Vegas.
The resident inside the apartment fired at least one round and wounded the suspect, police said.
According to police, the suspect's injuries are serious, but not life-threatening. The suspect left scene on foot and was located near 14th Street and Fremont where he was taken to hospital.
Detectives will be on scene continuing their investigation throughout the night.
