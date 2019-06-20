LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- After a man barricaded himself inside a home following a shooting, the homeowner is now digging in to her wallet to pay for the damages.
"Obviously the owner will be out of pocket for something because you have to pay deductible for insurance. It's hard to know the exact cost but I would say $6,000 or more easily," said property manager Iboro Ikpoudia.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police broke down the garage door, front door and several windows following a barricade situation that stemmed from a shooting.
When they finally got inside the home, the suspect was gone.
"Looks like they went through the attic...I guess they were looking for him and couldn't find him," said Ikpoudia as she pointed to a large hole in the ceiling of a bathroom.
The suspect in the barricade situation is still missing and police have not yet identified him to the public.
The property manager says his name is Brian Ford and up until a couple of weeks ago when he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face, Ikpoudia said he has been a model tenant.
“Pays on time. Keeps the property up. That's what property managers like to see. No trouble I've heard from any neighbors or anything like that," said Ikpoudia.
Although Ford is technically the tenant, repairs are being done to get the home move-in ready.
"I've never evicted someone in this manner. Obviously he hasn't paid rent, but if he's not here, then it depends on what the court wants to do," said Ikpoudia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.