LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Flamingo and Jones Friday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 5800 block of West Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. for a shooting at a business.
Officers learned that a homeless man was attempting to break-in at the United Way office and nearby auto business.
An employee at the auto business confronted the homeless man who was armed with BBQ utensils and a fight ensued. The employee was thrown to the ground during the fight and later shot the homeless man, police said.
The homeless man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, while the employee was taken to the hospital for observation.
Police are still investigating the shooting, but preliminary evidence shows self-defense.
