LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a homeless man, who police said was found stabbed to death in the northeast valley on Jan. 27.
Thomas Patrick Glenn, 49, died from multiple stab wounds, according to the coroner. Glenn's death was ruled as a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 3700 block of Montebello Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard, just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. A woman who lives at the residence called 911 after she found Glenn, who she had allowed to sleep in her backyard, was dead.
Glenn was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident was urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
