LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District and numerous organizations are working to help tens of thousands of Nevada students who are homeless or in transitional housing.
Concerns for the fall semester include having basic needs, from a roof over a child's head, food and clothes.
According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, more than 20,000 Nevada students experience some type of housing instability, from living with another family, staying at weekly motels or shelters.
Jared and Bernadatte Ewing, who have three children ages five, three and one, tell FOX5 that the pandemic took a toll on the family's finances.
"We were sleeping in a garage, a couple nights in the car. It was hard to find a place for us and the kids," Bernadette said.
Thanks to nonprofit Family Promise, they are in a much better situation to start "distance learning."
"Family Promise has really helped, getting us out of a garage and into a space of our own, where we can bathe our kids and feed our kids," she said. The organization is helping the family finding jobs and childcare.
The family has WiFi at their weekly motel, but CCSD promises to give the family a Chromebook and a hotspot.
Executive Director Terry Ruth Lindemann of Family Promise tells FOX5, since the state shut down, many more families with school children need urgent help: a place to stay, clothes, jobs for their parents, personal records, and childcare, on top of technology and school supplies.
"For any family that has not been able to connect with some sort of emergency shelter at this time, it would be extremely difficult for them to do distance learning," she said.
Lindemann said its truly a community effort with numerous organizations and CCSD to get families and the most vulnerable students all these necessities.
To contact Family Promise and donate supplies or funds to needy families, call (702) 638-8806 or click here: Family Promise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.