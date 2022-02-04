LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in one Las Vegas neighborhood are wondering what their options are after a small homeless camp set up on empty property.
A woman who recently moved to Fiesta Way, near Mountain Vista and Nellis posted on the website Nextdoor, asking for suggestions on what can be done after two shopping carts turned into a small encampment.
Mater Academy Mountain Vista is a charter school down the street from the encampment.
Michelle Cano, a resident nearby, said her and her husband called the police, but nothing happened.
“I’ve called the cops a couple times just the 311 I don’t think they’ve ever came or maybe they have, but nothing changes so," Cano said.
She said her daughter's bike was stolen and found dissembled in the camp.
“I mean it’s scary because you never know what can happen, I have two young girls, well three cause my stepdaughter and my young son anything can happen you never know," Cano said.
Laura Neason, a 83-year-old veteran lives next door to the camp. Neason said a group prior to the ones there now plugged into her station cord and stole electricity.
"Three hundred dollars, that was about two-hundred dollars more I usually pay about $185 a month cause you know it’s an old trailer," Neason said.
She said they're quiet and so far haven't troubled her. She keeps checking her plug to make sure it doesn't happen again.
“They don’t bother me I don’t bother them, but if they get snotty with me they’ll find out I can call the cops real fast," Neason said.
Clark County has an app called FixIt where residents can report a variety of problems.
FixIt Clark County is used by Public Works, Code Enforcement, Business License and the Commissioners' offices to take requests. People can submit problems like potholes, abandoned vehicles, COVID-19 violations and homeless encampments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.