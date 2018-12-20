LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a quiet neighborhood near Summerlin in west Las Vegas, a home is preparing to break the law. We aren't going to tell you where is, or who owns it, but we can tell you Cesar Nunez is behind it.
"I believe in laws, but I believe in just laws," he said.
The home is a work in progress, but will soon become a place or Veterans who have been deported. Nunez said people can start staying there as soon as they need it.
There aren't many numbers about how many service members are deported, but Nunez said in the six years he's been doing this work, he has personally helped more than 100 people. Now he said his help will come in the form of this house.
"I'm in contact with more than 50 deported Veterans," he said. "I have seen children commit suicide because their father's were deported."
Cesar Nunez is passionate about this cause because five years ago, he was one of them.
"January 16, 2013 the words of the judge, I'll never forget it, 'you're going back home boy,' and I said, "Oh great you're sending me back to L.A."
Nunez said he came to the United States with his mom when he was about 2 years old. His mom was awarded citizenship in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan. He grew up in Los Angeles, went to public school, and later enlisted in the U.S. Marines.
In 2000, he said he was arrested for possession of marijuana.
"It's crazy because when I was in the marines at one point I was stationed in San Diego and part of my guard duty was patrolling the beaches looking for illegal immigrants. Then 25 years later, I'm the illegal immigrant."
Nunez said in 2013 he went on a vacation out of the country. It was at the airport on his trip back when he was stopped. That's when he found out he wasn't a legal citizen.
"When they deported me they took me away from daughters," he said.
Nunez said it was that training he got as a marine that helped him sneak back across.
"Americans don't [expletive] think about that," he said. "We are deporting marines, highly trained marines out of the country. And in Mexico, they get pressured to serve the cartels," he said.
"I can tell you 99 percent of us would never hurt America. We love America, we bled for America, but there is going to be on crazy person who has had enough and has enough resentment for what the U.S. did to them, that they might do it."
Today, almost six years later, he's still in the country illegally.
"I'm a ghost," he jokes. "I don't exist in Mexico and I don't exist in America."
Despite his current limbo status, he wants to help others who are going through what he went through, that's why he said this house is so important to him.
Cesar Nunez said he's currently working with New Mexico's Governor on his citizenship. He said Governor Martinez is also pardoning his marijuana conviction.
The deported Veterans home is open to anyone who needs it.
