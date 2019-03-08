LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police said a home invasion with a family inside lead to a barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas Friday night.
Police responded to the home at 8:05 pm. on the 7200 block of Trading Post Lane, near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way. Officers were able to safely evacuate the family from the home, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
SWAT responded to the area and police shut down Tenaya Way from Washington Avenue to Westcliff Drive. Police said there may be two suspects, and asked the public to avoid the area.
