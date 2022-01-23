LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands flocked to the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday for the start of Las Vegas Market, a massive home furnishings trade show.
"Everybody's kind of missed the opportunity to be face-to-face, versus over a Zoom call," said Terence Morris, Senior Vice President of gift leasing at Las Vegas Market.
Despite Southern Nevada's Omicron surge, one furniture retailer told FOX5 he is grateful the event didn't get canceled, because amid shipping delays and labor shortages, he said the event's opportunity for in-person networking is providing his business "tremendous value."
"Everybody's masked up. There's a lot of precautions, they're doing the social distancing thing, and they're really enforcing it so it's good," said Jerry Burdick, owner of Ideal Furniture in Las Vegas.
For retailers and even wholesale vendors, the in-person trade show could mean more products on local shelves, with shorter shipping times, according to event attendees.
"We provide an opportunity for the buyers and the sellers to get together, and converse and do business," said Morris. "Anything that you might find in the store right now, that manufacturer is likely here, and the retailers are here to buy it."
Burdick echoed that sentiment.
"This tradeshow -- for me personally, I can speak -- is getting in and talking to manufacturers that we work with, or potential manufacturers, and say, 'K where are you at, man? Can we just be straight with each other? Where are we at for getting product right now?'" said Burdick.
Morris said he expects roughly 30,000 people to attend this winter's Las Vegas Market, which runs through Thursday.
"It's definitely down from recent years, but I'd say it's definitely a little more from the summer show, so that's encouraging," said Burdick.
Demand has been high for home decor and furnishings during the COVID-19 era, particularly since lockdowns were put in place.
"Through a pandemic, business has still been extremely solid," said Morris.
However, restocking shelves has been a continuous struggle, as we've reported, without enough product to fill orders in timely manners.
"With labor increases, and just labor shortages, and trucking shortages," said Burdick.
Burdick said these disruptions have resulted in some of his furniture items coming with shipping delays of up to ten months.
"That's always kind of an uncomfortable conversation, when people need product right now," said Burdick.
But he said he is hopeful this trade show will be valuable for getting goods into the hands of consumers at businesses like his.
The market runs twice a year, and is slated to return to the World Market Center for its summer show July 24th to 28th.
