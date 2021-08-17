LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Stephen Nasser was 13-years-old when he and his family were taken to a Nazi death camp. On Tuesday, August 17, the 90-year-old North Las Vegas resident shared his story with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
In 1943, while living in Budapest, Hungary, Nasser's family was forced into a ghetto. Nasser said his loved ones were loaded into box cars, and taken to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Nasser was the only one of his 21 family members to survive.
Nassar was liberated by General Patton's third army in 1945. After surviving the death camps, Nasser made it a mission to share his story of will and survival.
While speaking to a room of LVMPD officers, Nasser shared the following message.
"I have to remember 11 million people who were massacred by the Nazis," he said. "There are people in different countries. Darfur, Somalia, Sudan, who are being killed, and are losing their freedom. If you look out there, remember freedom is not free. And please remember what happened. It should never happen again", Nasser said.
Nasser has done thousands of lectures and written two books.
