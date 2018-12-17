LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Season of Giving extends past malls and online shopping. The American Red Cross is hosting dozens of blood drives to supply patients of southern Nevada in need.
The Red Cross said the holiday season sees a decline in donations, when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel.
Blood drives happening in late Dec. and early Jan. include:
Boulder City
- 1/5/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 916 5th Street
Henderson
- 12/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Coral Academy, 1051 Sandy Ridge Ave
- 12/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen Henderson, 983 Auto Show Drive
- 12/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Veritas Apartments, 3370 St. Rose Parkway
- 12/22/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Pit 702, 565 Marks St, Ste 140 & 150
- 12/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., James I Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Pkwy.
- 1/4/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Whole Foods - Henderson, 100 S Green Valley Parkway
- 1/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Henderson - Healthy Henderson Fair, 250 S Green Valley Parkway
Las Vegas
- 12/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., LVMPD-South Central Area Command, 4860 S Las Vegas Blvd
- 12/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ominet Property Management, 3300 W Sahara Avenue, Suite 103
- 12/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., StorageOne - Tropicana, 9645 West Tropicana
- 12/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Advent United Methodist Church, 3460 N Rancho Dr
- 12/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., BJ's Summerlin, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd
- 12/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Lowe's, 851 South Pavilion Center Dr.
- 12/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grant Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Ave, Ste 3900
- 12/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Whole Foods - Town Square, 6689 S Las Vegas Blvd
- 12/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Tivoli Apartment Homes, 4650 N. Rainbow Blvd.
- 12/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 Pavilion Center Dr.
- 12/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., EOS Fitness- Durango, 7070 S Durango Drive
- 1/2/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., LVMPD- Convention Center Area Command, 750 Sierra Vista Dr
- 1/3/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, 206 N 3rd St
- 1/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Leadership Academy of Nevada, 7495 W Azure Dr, #209
- 1/4/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., David Saxe Productions, 5030 W. Oquendo Road
- 1/7/2019: 9:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., GoodWill Southern Nevada - Rainbow, 7420 S Rainbow
- 1/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Red Rock Resort, 11011 W Charleston Blvd
- 1/8/2019: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., LVMPD Headquarters, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
- 1/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe's, 6050 W Craig Road
- 1/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TJ Maxx - Summerlin, 10000 W. Sahara
- 1/11/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 North Pavilion Center Drive
- 1/11/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Findlay Honda, 7494 W. Azure Drive
- 1/15/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sunbrite Dental, 560 North Nellis Blvd., Ste E8
Mesquite
- 12/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Rd
- 1/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Primex Plastics, 752 Turtleback Road
North Las Vegas
- 12/29/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., EOS Fitness-Centennial, 6564 Losee Rd
To donate blood, people can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. "All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements."
