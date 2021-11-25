LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of a local Facebook group are once again teaming up to create a map of Christmas light displays across Las Vegas and Henderson.
This year, the group is restarting the map from scratch to make sure its as accurate as possible.
The map only features houses that are "drive up-worthy" and accessible via a public street. The map does not include decorated homes that are located in gated communities.
To find homes in your area, visit VegasHolidayLightsMap.com
The group said the map had 597 homes and more than two-million views in 2020.
