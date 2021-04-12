Beer on tap
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hofbräuhaus has announced it will host job fairs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week seeking 50 new employees. 

Ahead the German-Bavarian beer hall's reopening scheduled for June 1, it is looking to fill positions including retail associates, bartenders, hostesses, servers, runners and bussers, as well as back of house positions including prep cooks, line cooks, sous chefs and stewards. 

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to interview. 

The fair will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Applicants can enter through the front entrance hall. 

Additional information is available on the Hofbräuhaus website

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.