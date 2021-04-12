LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hofbräuhaus has announced it will host job fairs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week seeking 50 new employees.
Ahead the German-Bavarian beer hall's reopening scheduled for June 1, it is looking to fill positions including retail associates, bartenders, hostesses, servers, runners and bussers, as well as back of house positions including prep cooks, line cooks, sous chefs and stewards.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to interview.
The fair will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Applicants can enter through the front entrance hall.
Additional information is available on the Hofbräuhaus website.
