LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights fan base stretches all across Southern Nevada. Thousands love to cheer for the valley’s NHL hockey team and that love is spread across the animal kingdom too. Dogs, cats, pigs, hamsters and two chickens all root for the Golden Knights.
A VGK-loving family had two chickens join the family recently and they noticed something unusual about the hens. When they sat down to watch a Golden Knights game, the birds watched too.
"We didn't realize how much they loved hockey until they got crazy in the play pen,” said Brooke, the mom. “They would waddle back and forth and go crazy and then sit and watch the entire game."
The chickens are named Golden and Knight. They even have a favorite player, William Karlsson.
Aspen, their human big sister, says they used to have a hamster named after Mark Stone, but sadly he’s not around anymore.
"We used to have a hamster named Stone, but you can't interview him,” said Aspen. “He's dead."
The chickens rock some sweet game day duds, too. Hand-sewn dresses made by Aspen’s grandma.
"If they won in that dress, they keep that dress. That dress helps them win,” Brooke said. “But if they lose in that dress, you go to a different dress."
Aspen and Brooke fell in love with the team on the night of October 10, 2017, nine days after the 1October shooting. In front of a devastated city, the Golden Knights honored local first responders before their inaugural home game.
"My mom and real dad were police officers on October 1, so we got invited to the inaugural game,” Aspen said. “My dad got to walk out on the ice. I started loving how they supported my mom and dad."
"She got woken up in the middle of the night when we got the call and had to go,” said Aspen’s mother Brooke. “We had to load up and drop them off to grandma's, off we went, they didn't see us for four straight days."
Now four years later, their love for the Golden Knights is stronger than ever. The whole family gathers around the TV to watch every Knights game. Four humans and two chickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.