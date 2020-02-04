LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hockey-inspired bar is part of an expansion at the downtown Las Vegas casino-hotel the D, according to an announcement from the property.
The bar, called BarCanada, will be an "ode to Canadian sports and culture" on the casino's second-floor expansion. The bar will have game-day viewing and specialty cocktails, according to the D.
The renovation also includes its current sports book, Circa Sports, all new Keno and slot machines and programming from VSiN.
“There’s no denying that Las Vegas has transformed into a sports destination, and the D’s casino and sportsbook expansion is a direct response to that growth,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas, in the press statement. “As a hockey fan, I know where you watch a game can be just as important as the game itself. We are excited to debut a high-energy space where locals and visitors alike will want to grab a drink, place a bet and cheer for their favorite teams.”
The announcement said VSiN broadcasts from the Longbar on the casino's ground floor and will expand into Stevens' new resorts Circa, set to open late 2020 on the same Fremont Street block.
