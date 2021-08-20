LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hockey fans were invited to the "Play for Shay" fundraiser at City National Arena on Friday night.
UNLV Hockey hosted a charity game for injured Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, who is recovering after a June 2020 shooting that left him paralyzed.
The event sold out quickly.
"We had to turn people away. I had one woman who drove out from Henderson to participate, and we had to turn her away. It broke my heart. We've had such an outpouring of support for our metro police officers. And when one of them is down, we're all going to come and lift them up together," said Francis Allen Palenske, an event volunteer.
Players from the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, the Rebels hockey team and first responders all took the ice. Mikalonis made his first public appearance since the shooting.
The Golden Knights donated several items that were raffled off to raise money for the officer's family.
