LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hobby Lobby has announced it will open a new store in Henderson early next year.

According to a news release, construction is underway on the new 55,000-square-foot store at St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive.

The new Henderson store is projected to open in late February 2021, the company said. The location will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community, paying $17.00 per hour for full-time and $11.00 per hour for part-time associates.

"The success of our stores in Nevada is a good indicator that Henderson shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

Hobby Lobby currently has 5 locations in Nevada. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

In November, In-N-Out also announced it would be opening a new location in the area.