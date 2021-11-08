LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Toyota SUV driver traveling northbound on I-15 was involved in multiple crashes on the interstate Monday morning before their vehicle caught fire.
About 5:01 a.m., the SUV hit a vehicle near Spring Mountain Road before fleeing the scene and crashing into a second vehicle near Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon told FOX5.
The suspect's vehicle then fled that scene, creating a third crash after smashing into a median barrier before catching fire.
Impairment is suspected, police said. One arrest has been made, but details surrounding the suspect were unknown Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the other crashes. Damage was minor and all lanes on I-15 were reopened before 7 a.m.
The incidents remain under investigation.
Raiders player?
Probably just a couple of Raiders returning from a night on the town.
