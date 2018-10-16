LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A woman suffered critical injuries and her dog died after being hit by a driver who fled the scene, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Officers responded to the crash on Nellis Boulevard, near Gowan Road at 12:46 a.m.
Police said 40-year-old Angel Garza was pushing a shopping cart and walking a dog in the middle of Gowan Road. A 2002 Infinity's right rear hit Garza and her dog.
The driver of the car, later identified as 19-year-old Jabarie Norris, briefly stopped and then took off, police said. Three other teens were passengers in the car.
Responders found Garza on the scene and she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Metro's fatal traffic investigators took over the investigation because of Garza's injuries.
The car was later found and Norris was arrested. Impariment was not a factor, police said.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.